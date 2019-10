Firefighters spent the early hours this morning battling flames at an abandoned building next to Saint Mary’s Church in Moline. We were first on the scene as crews were spraying water through shattered stained glass windows.

We spoke to a Moline police officer who says they don’t know what caused the fire at this time. We will be reaching out to the Moline fire department throughout the morning as we work to get more details.

RIGHT NOW: Crews battling fire in Moline Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 24, 2019