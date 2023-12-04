Two people have been displaced after a fire in Moline this morning.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3800 block of 29th Street on December 4 at 6:49 a.m. The first fire company arrived in six minutes and found a small, single story mobile home with smoke coming from inside. The home had working smoke detectors and the occupants had escaped the building before firefighters arrived.

The first fire company entered the home, found the fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes. Other fire companies assisted with overhaul and checking for fire extension. Two residents were displaced from their home and are being helped by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported by residents or fire personnel.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in three engine companies, an aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. The East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments provided additional assistance, as did Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy, Rock Island Sheriff’s Department and the Red Cross. The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.