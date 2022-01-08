Early-morning rollover crash ejects, kills 2 people; sends 2 more to hospital

Two people are now dead and two other individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries following a rollover traffic crash early Saturday morning in rural Jo Daviess County.

Around 3:21 a.m., deputies were dispatched to South Pleasant Hill Road, approximately 1/2 mile south of Jenny Lane, Elizabeth, for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident.

While en route, deputies were informed two passengers had been ejected from the vehicle, a news release says.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered CPR was in progress on one passenger, and they began CPR on the second passenger.

Crews from Elizabeth EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the first two passengers dead.

Deputies say names of the deceased will not be released due to pending notifications of the families.

The driver of the vehicle and third passenger were transported by EMS to Midwest Medical Center.

Police identified the individuals as 22-year-old Trey T. Thomas and 21-year-old Jonathan M. Haring, both of Elizabeth.

Following an investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Pleasant Hill Road when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a culvert.

They say the vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on the driver side in the driveway.

This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies and EMS were assisted by the Elizabeth Fire Department, Illinois State Police and the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.