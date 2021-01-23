Early-morning Saturday house fire remains under investigation

One occupant was transported from the scene for treatment after a house fire that started shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in Burlington.

Firefighters arrived at the blaze on the 1600 block of Ashmun Street to see heavy fire showing on the south side of the single-family home.

The sole occupant was alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors and was able to escape through a back door. Later, a Burlington police officer assisted the occupant, who was treated at the scene by fire-department paramedics and transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for further treatment.

One firefighter was injured after slipping on ice was being treated.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which was out shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The single-family rental house, owned by Abe Islami, is insured. Damages are estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents. There is no renter’s insurance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

Eleven Burlington firefighters initially responded to the call and were assisted by nine West

Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance,

and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters remained at the scene until shortly after 8:45 a.m.