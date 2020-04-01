Late night shooting in Davenport leaves one wounded

A woman walked into Genesis East Hospital Tuesday night after sustaining a gunshot wound in a shooting.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 10:04 p.m.

While searching the area around 6th and Oak street, they were notified that a woman had walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say this incident started with a dispute between the occupants two vehicles.

They say the dispute escalated with shots being fired from at least one vehicle.

Both left the scene.

One of the vehicles took the woman to the hospital, where police met her.

The second vehicle has not been found at this time.

It is being described as a white sports car – possibly a Dodge – with black stripes.

The woman’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Damage to the woman’s vehicle was also reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

