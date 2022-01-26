Early-morning Wednesday fire displaces 2, firefighter suffers minor injury

Two people sought other places to stay after a condominium fire early Wednesday in Davenport.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., fire crews responded to the 2400 block of East 51st St., a news release says.

Crews arrived to see a large, multi-family residential building with fire showing from the second story window at the front of the residence. The building is divided into individually owned condominiums..

Crews performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire in coordination with a search of the fire unit, and residents were evacuated from surrounding units. No occupants were inside the residence with the fire.

The blaze was quickly brought under control. Crews remained on the scene for a few hours checking for hidden fire and to begin an investigation.

The occupant was outside the residence when the fire department arrived. The occupant of the home, and one from an adjacent unit, were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross responded to assist those displaced.

No residents were injured, but a firefighter with a minor injury required immediate medical attention, the release says.

MidAmerican Energy assisted with control of gas and electric to the residence.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 firefighters. Bettendorf Fire responded for automatic aid with a crew of three.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.