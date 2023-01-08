UPDATE, January 8, 2:35 p.m. According to an update on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page from Trooper Bob Conrad, two people are dead and several others are injured after this morning’s crash on I-80.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, 15 vehicles were involved, nine semi-tractor trailers and six passenger vehicles. For reasons that are currently unclear, several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided with each other. As a result, several people are injured and two others are dead. The names of the injured and dead have not been released, pending notification of relatives. More details are expected to be released after further investigation.

The two left lanes of I-80 westbound are now open. One lane remains closed to ensure the safety of personnel involved in the recovery and clean-up efforts.

EARLIER: The Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Interstate 80 westbound between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City. The interstate is closed due to an early morning, multi-vehicle crash with several injuries.

Courtesy Iowa DOT Courtesy Iowa DOT

Interstate traffic is exiting and reentering I-80 at the Highway 1 (mile marker 246) ramps. There is no timeline for reopening the interstate, so drivers are asked to use alternate routes in the meantime and visit the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page for the latest updates.