This week’s drought monitor has an expanded area of Abnormally Dry conditions around the Quad Cities.

This is released weekly on Thursdays.

There’s a chance for showers and storms late Friday night and Saturday, otherwise it’s mainly dry weather coming up in the Quad Cities over the next week to week and a half.

Starting Sunday we’re back to sunny skies and we have comfy temps coming up for a couple days too – Sunday and Monday.