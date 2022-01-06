Early Thursday fire destroys QCA mobile home, body found inside

The Burlington Fire Department was called for a mobile home fire at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, January 6.

Firefighters arrived at 2:46 a.m. to the scene at 14876 Washington Road, Lot 193, West Burlington and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters and deputies worked to determine if anyone was inside the mobile home, and the fire was brought under control by 3:18 a.m.

14876 Washington Road, Lot 193, West Burlington (Google Maps)

During a search of the mobile home, a body was found. The body was removed and taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for identification.

The mobile home is owned by Homes in Iowa and is managed by Timberline Estates. Damage

estimates are still being assessed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ten Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by firefighters from

Danville, Gladstone, Mediapolis and West Burlington. Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Secondary Roads Department, Alliant Energy and REC also assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:35 a.m.