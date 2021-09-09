Early Thursday morning Davenport shooting under investigation

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday at 1:05 a.m., at the Happy Hollow Bar, at 1502 W. 14th St., where there were multiple reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival and canvassing the area, several spent shell casings were found in the middle of 1400 Washington Street and the west alley, north of the bar, police said. During the search of the area, a handgun was found discarded next to a fence on the east side of 1400 Washington St. Witness statements directed police officers to one of the suspects involved in this incident.

As the result of this investigation, an adult male identified as Kendrick L. Miller, 43, was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, police said.

No other injuries or damage were reported, and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.