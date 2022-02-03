The Clinton Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Thursday, February 3 at 5:28 a.m.

Eleven personnel and 6 apparatus were dispatched from Clinton. Camanche was dispatched automatically with two apparatus and four personnel. Upon arrival to the scene at 604 South 18th Street in Clinton, crews found light smoke coming from the front door, and they met the homeowner out front. The fire was in the back of the house and was extinguished in under 7 minutes. The fire was contained to the room or origin.

Two people were displaced. Investigation showed the cause of the fire was a space heater.