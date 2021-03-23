Early-Tuesday Bettendorf fire remains under investigation

An fire that started about 3 a.m. Tuesday at Greystone Manufacturing, 2600 Shoreline Drive, Bettendorf, remained under investigation later that day.

The fire was contained to one large piece of equipment and was held at bay by the suppression system while Bettendorf firefighters performed additional “suppression and search operations,” a news release says.

All the occupants in the building safely evacuated the structure and were allowed back in after the smoke-filled building was ventilated. Restoration efforts were scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire crews, along with Medic EMS, provided mutual aid.