Early voting available in Henry County

Barb Link, the Henry County Clerk/Election Authority wants to remind Henry County voters that early voting is available at the Clerk’s Office located in the Henry County Courthouse at 307 West Center Street in Cambridge.

The voting site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will be open on following Saturdays, October 17, October 24 and October 31, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early voting is available until Monday, November 2.

For more information of early voting in Henry County, contact the County Clerk at (309) 937-3493.