Early voting is underway in Henry County for the June 28 general primary election.

Early voters can cast their ballots at the Henry County Courthouse in the County Clerk’s Office weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for early voting. Early voting will continue until Monday, June 27. The office will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday. The Henry County Courthouse is located at 307 West Center Street, Cambridge.

For more information about early voting, call (309) 937-3493.