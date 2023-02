Voters in several school districts in Scott County have elections coming up on March 7 and early voting starts this week.

“Voters in Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant and Calamus-Wheatland School Districts have public measures on the ballot,” said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. Early, in-office voting begins on Wednesday, February 15th at 600 West Fourth Street, fifth floor in Davenport. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

