Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters there are early voting options available to them.

Early Voting Options

In person voting started Wednesday at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport and is Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

A satellite location will be available for North Scott voters only:

Scott County Public Library – Eldridge Branch at 200 N. 6th Ave, Eldridge, for the Sept. 13 North Scott School Special Election. The voting location will be open:

Thursday Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 31, noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 7, noon–6 p.m.

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is on Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Request forms are available for download from the auditor’s webpage or the auditor’s office will mail forms to voters upon request at 563-326-8631. Mail them to:

Scott County Auditor

Attn: Absentee Ballot Request

600 W. 4th St.

Davenport, Iowa 52801

Absentee Ballot Return Deadline

The deadline for returning absentee ballots is Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent.

Please see the website for Election Day details here.