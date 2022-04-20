Davenport Parks and Recreation staff will celebrate Earth Day from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Spend your afternoon with a guided spring cleanup around the Learning Center. Participants should wear long sleeves, long pants, and close-toed shoes. Gloves and tools will be provided. All ages are welcome but children must have adult supervision. No registration is required.

“Earth Day Extravaganza is one of my favorite events of the year. It celebrates Earth Day, marks the start of our Fejervary Family Fun Day event series, and offers residents an opportunity to help beautify this community favorite space after a long winter,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson.

Activities include raking, weeding, clearing small branches and sticks, and general beautification of the park space. Volunteers are given a brief tour of the Learning Center and the opportunity to choose the cleanup activity they would like to work towards.

Light refreshments will be available. Every volunteer will be given a small thank you gift.

If the event is canceled because of inclement weather, notice will be made by 9 a.m. that day via the Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram pages.



