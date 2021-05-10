Earth Day Fair set for Freight House Farmers Market

Progressive Action for the Common Good announces that the third annual Earth Day Fair will be held at the Freight House Farmers Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Although Earth Day was April 22, the fair was postponed because of the possibility of flooding. The fair is co-sponsored by the Freight House Farmers Market and WVIK.

Activities will include the Iowa State University Conservation Station, an electric bus from MetroLink, and demonstration tables from educational, environmental, conservation and outdoor groups. Live music will include Lucia Dryanski, Spirit of the Water, Mark Ridolfi, Totes McGotes, and Chris Dunn.

CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing are recommended.

Progressive Action for the Common Good

PACG empowers people to take action for positive change and social justice by coordinating a network of community forums and events aimed at educating and engaging citizens to work for the common good of all. Its core values are social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community.

For more information, visit the PACG website at http://www.pacgqc.org or contact Lori McCollum at 309-230-2672 or lori_mccollum@sbcglobal.net.