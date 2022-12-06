On Monday Dec. 5, 2022, Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Springer Street in East Galesburg for a possible burglary in progress complaint.

During the course of the investigation, Deputies located two subjects — Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, 106 Harrison St., East Galesburg, and Thomas L Helms, 40, 106 Miller Ave., East Galesburg, according to a Tuesday release from the sheriff’s department.

Thomas Helms (L) and Jeremy Thompson (photos: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Thompson was found to in possession of a handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with the following charges:

Unlawful Use of Weapons

Criminal Trespass to Land

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of the FOID Card Act

Helms was charged with Criminal Trespass to Land. Both Thompson and Helms were transported to the Knox County Jail.