Village Trustee, Darrell Corbin has been accused on of serious allegations like sexual assault, stalking, eavesdropping, and disorderly conduct among other things towards other Trustees and members of the community.

Police Chief, Jack Harlan submitted a report of charges to the States Attorney’s office, but the case was dismissed and closed by John Pepmeyer in November 2017.

After several people made public record requests, the case has been reopened.