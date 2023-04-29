We have a follow-up to a story we brought you first here on Local 4 News.

A parent speaks out after she says an East Moline bus driver mistreated her non-verbal autistic son.

Now the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has decided to charge the bus driver with two counts of aggravated assault because of her aggressive behavior toward the child, his mother says.

“I feel good. I feel like my voice is heard, but I don’t feel like it was heard until all of this happened, and that’s the bummer part. It was like a month and a couple of days after the incident, and I’m just now hearing back,” said Chynna Jones, mother of Zamarie Jones.

This incident happened in March. Surveillance camera shows s bus driver yelling and slapping the hands of 8-year-old Zamarie Jones for “stimming” by stomping his feet– a behavior related to autism.

His mother says she will continue to fight for her son.

“I can die today after this interview, and I want you to know that these children still have a voice. These children still need to be protected and treated as if they matter, and if you’re not going to do anything about it, us parents will do something about it,” Chynna Jones said.

Jones plans to speak out about the incident at the school board meeting next month, she said.



