East Moline cancels 4th of July celebration

The City of East Moline has cancelled fireworks and the AMVETS 4th of July Parade amid the pandemic, Mayor Reggie Freeman announced on Friday.

“This decision was made based on the parameters put into place from the Governor, as well as, my sincere consideration for the welfare and safety of our community,” Freeman said in a press release.

“It is our hope that by announcing this cancellation now will give ample notice to all parties partaking as vendors, and to those who volunteer and organize these same events,” he added.

He also said that the decision was taken after reviewing Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan and considering information from the Illinois Municipal League that suggests municipalities to consider cancelling community events through early summer.

