Because of today’s thunderstorms, the City of East Moline decided to cancel the Fourth of July Parade along 15th Avenue, which was due to begin at 1:00 p.m.

The QC band For Those Who Are About to Yacht played Monday, July 4, at the city of Bettendorf holiday street fest on Spruce Hills Drive (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Bettendorf’s traditional Fourth of July street festival on Spruce Hills Drive, east of 18th Street, continued Monday afternoon as scheduled.