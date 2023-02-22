Metronet has officially declared East Moline a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet after the company’s ultra-high-speed, multi-gigabit fiber optic network became accessible to a majority of households and businesses throughout the city, according to a news release.

Metronet has installed more than 90 miles of fiber optic internet throughout East Moline, bringing future-proof multi-gigabit speeds to residents and businesses as the company continues to expand from its initial build plan, the release says.

“The City of East Moline is honored to be named a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet. We have seen the impact of their network as they continue to serve more homes and businesses throughout our community,” said Mayor Reggie Freeman. “We are grateful for Metronet’s continued investment in our community and look forward to seeing high-speed fiber optic service offered to all areas of the city and appreciate the partnership with Metronet positively impacting our future growth.”

Metronet began construction in East Moline in 2020 and has since grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, rapidly growing to create more Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet. East Moline residents interested in learning more about Metronet’s future-proof services may visit here.

“Metronet is thrilled to officially declare East Moline a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet as we continue to actively fulfill our mission of ensuring that as many residents and businesses as possible have access to ultra-high-speed internet throughout the Quad Cities,” said Ben Ruzick, Metronet governmental affairs director. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the city as we’ve worked to build a future-proof network that has improved the quality of life for so many residents and businesses alike.”

Metronet maintains a storefront in Davenport at 902 W Kimberly Road, Suite 7, Bettendorf, and currently employs several local associates in departments such as sales, marketing, customer service and field operations.

Certification as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet is earned once a majority of households and business locations have access to Metronet’s symmetrical fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second).

