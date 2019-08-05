East Moline coming together to help fire victims

EAST MOLINE, Illinois- A local business is gathering essentials for families who have been displaced by a fire in East Moline earlier this week.

On Thursday, Local 4 News was on the scene as an apartment building in the 1100 block of 15th avenue in East Moline that caught fire.

That displaced five families. A business a couple of blocks down the street is now stepping up to help.

“We’re just gathering everything and anything for these families that got displaced here because of the fire in downtown East Moline.” Respect Abilities, an organization that helps serve those in need, is extending a hand to the families that were displaced by Thursdays wild fire. They’re collecting everything from clothes to even furniture.

“You name it, people are starting to give which is a amazing,” says owner of the organization Michelle Horton. Respect Abilities is just a couple of blocks away from the burned down apartment building.What remains is nothing but rubble and debris. Horton, with the help of other organizations, contacted the families to get sizes for shoes and clothes and to figure out what else they’re in need of. “One by one we either called them by phone or talked to them,” Horton shares.

All in the hopes of lifting a couple of burdens. Horton says, “they can worry about identification and getting all those forms back and getting insurance claims and just everything together so they don’t have to worry about this kind of stuff.” She adds, “we’ve got their back.”

For Horton, helping out the five families that lost almost everything is a testament of their close knit community. “I’m telling you, if something happens- boom- we’re on it. Whether it be the police or the fire or just the community in general.”

Horton says they’ll do anything they can to get the families get back on their feet. “Bottom line is we want to give them hope. Let them know that we’ve got them. They’re gonna have what they need to move forward.”

Horton says the families will be picking up all the collected goods on Wednesday. To help, visit their website here.