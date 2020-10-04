East Moline Community Fund announces 2020 community grants



The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $12,850 in funding for 14 area non-profit organizations.

“With many non-profits seeing an increased demand for their services, the committee focused on helping organizations providing vital resources to area residents,” Chair Connie Dowsett said in a news release.

The East Moline Community Fund reviewed and approved grants at Sept. 17 at its virtual meeting.

Bethany for Children and Families, Therapeutic Recreation Program: $600

Child Abuse Council, Child Protection Program: $600

Children’s Therapy Center, East Moline Children Therapy: $500

Christ United Methodist Church Food Pantry: $2,000

East Moline Main Street, Runner’s Park Lighting $550

Glenview Middle School Success Program Technology Needs: $450

Habitat for Humanity, East Moline residents home repairs: $1,000

Humility Homes and Services, emergency shelter services: $600

Marriage and Family Counseling, Wells Elementary Program: $600

Quad Cities Open Network emergency assistance: $600

Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, forensic interviews: $600

United Township High School District #30, hotspots for distance learning: $2,000

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, counseling services: $750

Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, youth outreach programs: $2,000.

The East Moline Community Fund receives and administers charitable gifts and works with citizens to achieve their dreams to improve the community.

Members of the East Moline Community Fund Advisory Council include Chair Connie Dowsett, Vice-Chairman Larry Anderson, Secretary/Treasurer Bill Phares, and members Bob Baecke, Terry Brahm, Willie Ellis, Doug Reynolds, Cathie Rochau, and Pat Van Bruwaene.

“As an endowment, the East Moline Community Fund is a resource for not only helping those in-need today, but a permanent way to support the community through legacy giving,” said Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation said.