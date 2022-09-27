The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $18,000 in funding for thirteen area nonprofit organizations. The Fund receives and administers charitable gifts and supports citizens who are working on their goals of improving the community.

“The East Moline Community Fund members are privileged to provide these grants that will help build a stronger and more vibrant East Moline by supporting the tremendous work of our local nonprofit organizations,” says committee chair Connie Dowsett. “Through the generous donations and legacy gifts of our donors, we can support our community not only today, but for many years to come.”

Grants were approved for the following groups and programs:

Bethany for Children & Families – $2,000 for their Give Kids A Smile mobile dental clinic

Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities – $1,500 for East Moline children therapy

Christ United Methodist Church – $1,750 for East Moline and Silvis food pantry support

EveryChild – $1,250 for Second Step child protection program

Humility Homes & Services – $1,750 for emergency shelter services and supplies

Junior Achievement of the Heartland – $500 for East Moline programs

Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserves – $1,250 for capital equipment for the rhino habitat

Spring Forward Learning Center – $2,000 for 2023 Summer Camp for 100 East Moline youth

STEAM on Wheels – $1,250 for youth enrichment programs at YouthHope

Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center – $500 for website updates

Transitions Mental Health Services – $1,500 for staff development

Two Rivers YMCA – $1,000 for youth summer enrichment programs

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County – $1,750 for counseling services

Grants will be awarded in a ceremony at the Rust Belt on Thursday, October 6. For more information on the East Moline Community Fund, click here.