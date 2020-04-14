East Moline family sews over 380 masks to donate to hospitals

With masks being in high demand in the community and around the country East Moline native, Shirley Phillips saw a major need. She immediately stepped in and started sewing masks to donate to hospitals and first responder’s. Currently Phillips has sewn over 380 masks and has delivered them to multiple states.

“This is our way of helping.” Said Phillips. “You know we don’t have the finances or anything else, but we do have material and I know how to sew so that’s why we started doing this.”

It’s a three person operation for Phillips as she receives help from her granddaughter and a friend. They all have essential roles to play in getting the masks made.

“It’s kind of like an assembly line.” Phillips said. “They cut it out, hand it over to me, and I sew it, then I hand it back to them and they cut the strings and put them to the order and where it belongs.”

Phillips says she couldn’t have done this without them. It takes about 15 minutes to make every mask and they are all glad to be giving back to the community.

“I have a lot of relatives that work in the hospitals. Friends and family that work in the hospitals and nursing homes and whatever else and I’m just glad to be able to keep all of them safe.”

Phillips says she will continue to make the masks as long as there is a need for them.