If you or someone you know has an interest in firefighting, make plans to stop by the East Moline Fire Department’s Community Open House on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Moline Fire Station #23, 901 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

The department has plenty of activities to explain their jobs to visitors, including sitting in a fire engine, equipment displays, a simulated vehicle extraction, spraying a real fire hose, a firefighter dunk tank, fire safety information, a bounce house and more. Uncle Rich’s Coney Island Hot Dog Stand and Kona Ice will be on site with plenty of items for sale.