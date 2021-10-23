East Moline Haunted Library returns for a frighteningly good time

Dare to be scared at the Haunted Library in East Moline!

This free haunted attraction is designed and facilitated by East Moline Public Library’s Teen Haunted House Committee, a group of almost 40 teenagers who are ready to scare the “yell” out of you.

The Haunted Library is Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, 7:00 – 11:00 p.m., at the East Moline Public Library, located at 740 16th Avenue in East Moline. The Haunted Library is not recommended for kids 10 and under, but children’s activities are October 30, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., with a lights-on walkthrough from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Masks are required for all guests inside the library. For more information, call (309) 755-9614.

(Image courtesy of East Moline Public Library)