East Moline house catches fire: EMFD believes house was vacant

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Earlier this morning around 3 a.m., a house between 16th and 17th Avenues along Second Street in East Moline, Illinois, was fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is unknown. There were multiple units on the scene from Sylvis, Moline, and East Moline, on hand to put out the fire.

An official with the East Moline Fire Department tells Local Four News, through their preliminary investigation, they believe this house was vacant and not occupied when this fire was going on.

We are still on the scene to get more details about the cause of the fire.