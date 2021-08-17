East Moline Labor Day Parade canceled

The annual East Moline Labor Day Parade has been canceled because of the surge in COVID-19.

Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, released a statement:

“Local Quad City labor leaders have been weighing in with concern about the recent reports of a surge in positive Quad City area COVID 19 cases, especially among the younger population and our children,” Gosa said in the statement. “Due to this fact, the tough decision has been made to cancel the 2021 annual East Moline Labor Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6.”

The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance shared its concerns with all the volunteer labor groups involved, and feel that in the best interest of the public and safety and well-being of all, the 2021 event will not be held as planned, Gosa said. Longtime committee volunteer Mike Malmstrom, retired from the UAW, said labor groups are very disappointed, “but we must do the most responsible thing for the good of our community and not allow the risk of infection at such a large-scale event.”

“We as labor leaders and volunteers must always put the safety of our families and children first,” Gosa said. “For labor, despite the sad news, we will begin the plan to host this event next fall as long as we can do so safely and have some fun.”

Groups who have submitted parade or ad entries should contact Cecilia O’Brien at 309-788-1303 or email solidarity@quadcityfed.com.

The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance plans to publish its annual “Tribute to Labor” book as it did in 2020.