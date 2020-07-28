East Moline Labor Day Parade canceled

The Quad City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, along with the QC Labor Day Parade Alliance announced that the 37th Annual East Moline Labor Day Parade, originally scheduled for September 7, has been canceled.

QC Federation of Labor President Dino Leone stated, “For the safety of our community, and due to the Illinois Governor’s COVID response plan, it is not possible to have a safe family community event this year.”

Members of the QC Labor Day Parade Alliance, who look forward every year to showcase the Quad City labor community, were very disappointed by the cancelation but understood that it was the right decision.

“The parade committee is dedicated to having the best parade in our history next year in 2021!,” said Mike Malmstrom, long time parade volunteer.