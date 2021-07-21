East Moline man, 22, sentenced for felon in possession of firearm charge

A 22-year-old East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison for a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Davion Demitri Gary to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, a news release says.

Davenport Police were called to an apartment complex April 21, 2020 for a report of gunfire, court documents say. Officers made contact with Gary after stopping a vehicle suspected of being involved.

The vehicle Gary was in had guns, drugs, and a large amount of ammunition. A witness identified Gary as the shooter.

At the time, Gary was on parole through the State of Iowa for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury, related to his involvement in a prior shooting. In that incident, Gary shot another person, the release says.

Acting U. S. State’s Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, which is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.