The East Moline Police Department arrested on Timothy D. Horne, 27, on gun charges after serving a search warrant at his home at 205 15th Avenue on Friday.

Police found a handgun during the search of the home.

Horne was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

The Moline/East Moline Crisis Containment Unit executed the search warrant with assistance from the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force.