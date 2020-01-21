East Moline man charged with attempted murder in relation to October shooting

Odell McCall, 24, of East Moline, was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting back in October.

On Monday, October 21, Davenport Police responded to the area of 13th and Marquette Streets at approximately 6:47 p.m. in reference to several calls of shots being fired. Witnesses saw a victim walking west on 13th Street as patrol units were en route to this location.

Officers encountered an adult male victim with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until fire and medic arrived to transport the victim to Genesis East. The victim was later transported to University of Iowa Hospital to receive further treatment.

A scene was located at the northeast corner of 13th and Marquette Streets, where police discovered shell casings. Officers were on the scene investigating when they received a call from Genesis West Hospital advising that an adult male victim with a gunshot wound had arrived for treatment. The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the hospital, where they continued the investigation. No other injuries or property damage has been reported at this time. The incident is still under investigation, and no further details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.