East Moline man faces charges in credit card scam

An East Moline man faces charges after an incident involving stolen credit card numbers, a truck and a casino.

Tyrese Leach, 21, of East Moline, faces felony charges of unauthorized use of a credit card – over $1,000 – and theft-second. He was being held on $5,000 cash-only bond Monday in Scott County Jail.

A casino and a compromised credit card number from Kansas

According to the arrest affidavit, the case began shortly before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019, the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, received an email with an attachment that contained a credit-card authorization form.

The form identified Phillip Cobb, now 25, as a guest with a check-in date of Oct. 7, 2019. The name associated with the credit card was that of another person.

Shortly before 5 p.m. that day, Cobb met with hotel staff and tried to check in with the credit card. When the card was declined, Cobb said he would contact his uncle.

At 5:01 p.m., Cobb walked out to his car, and minutes later the staff received a call from a person who said he was Cobb’s uncle. The caller then provided a new credit card for payment.

Cobb returned to the front desk and checked in.

Ultimately, $403.50 was charged to the account for Cobb’s stay from Oct. 7-10.

Later, it was learned the card, which was compromised, belonged to someone in Olathe, Kansas.

The Rhythm City Technology Department assisted investigators.

On Dec. 4, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents executed a search warrant for Cobb’s jail property, and found a belt and shoes consistent with what he was wearing at the casino on Oct. 7, 2019. A number of digital images, including a Rhythm City credit card authorization form, were found on his cell phone.

Investigators also found the same credit card was used Oct. 8 to pay $1,926 for transmission work for Leach at Maxwell Transmission in Davenport.

Cell phone records show Leach and Cobb were associates, with hundreds of phone calls exchanged between them Sept. 1-Oct. 10.

The investigation continues, a truck is repaired

In late September 2019, Leach had his Ford pickup truck towed to Maxwell Transmission. After the work on the truck was finished, on Oct. 8, 2019, a secretary at Maxwell took payment over the phone for $1,926. While she was talking to a person she thought was Leach about the bill, he said words to the effect of “Hold on, I’m going to let you talk wiht my older brother. You tell him how much it is.”

A person with a different voice then got on the phone and asked to pay with a credit card.

Shortly after payment was made over the phone, someone picked up the truck but did not come into the shop for paperwork.

Later, it was discovered the compromised credit card belonged to someone in Olathe, Kansas.

‘Bogus from the jump’

On Dec. 13, DCI agents interviewed Leach, who said the truck had been repaired, but disputed he had provided authorization for the work.

Leach said Cobb had the credit card number stored in his cellphone, and it was Cobb who gave the card number to the shop.

Leach said he knew Cobb paid with a credit card that wasn’t his, acknowledged it was “sketchy” and knew the whole thing was “bogus from the jump.”

“All I knew was I was getting my truck back,” said Leach, who said he didn’t care how the bill was paid.

Leach’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 10.

Cobb earlier pleaded guilty to theft-second and has agreed to a restitution plan. The charge is a Class D felony and punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,245.