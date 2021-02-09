East Moline man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 shooting death

Three years after the fatal shooting, a 32-year-old East Moline man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for a Feb. 6, 2018, slaying of a Muscatine man.

Willie Frank Minor was found guilty of second-degree murder in Rock Island County Court. He will receive credit for time served.

Minor was a suspect in the shooting death of 52-year-old Jon Keener. Bond was kept at $5 million dollars for Minor while he was held in Rock Island County Jail.

Keener’s body was found outside of the vehicle he had been driving with a gunshot wound to the head.

Minor, along with other people, was found inside a home several blocks away from the shooting. Police were involved in a 4 ½-hour standoff with five people in the home near Kennedy Drive and Third Street. All five eventually surrendered.

Multiple Quad-City agencies teamed up with the East Moline Police Department to peacefully end the standoff.

Hours into the standoff, highly trained officers surrounded this house.

“We focused at the task at hand of resolving the situation in the house. That was the one thing we were worried about,” Moline Detective Michael Griffin said at the time of the incident.

“We exhaust all opportunities for them to come out peacefully no matter how long it was going to take,” said Griffin. “We had a good perimeter established. Those people were not going to get out of the house and harm anyone else in the neighborhood.”