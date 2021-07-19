East Moline Police Department holding Junior Police Academy

This week, children and teenagers ages 11-16 get the opportunity to learn what it’s like training to become a police officer.

The East Moline Police Department’s Junior Police Academy gives children hands-on exposure to many aspects of law enforcement. Children at the academy learn things such as self defense tactics, crime scene investigation strategies, CPR and First Aid and more. They also get to see a demonstration from East Moline PD’s canine unit and get to experiment with DUI goggles.

Sergeant Tony Frankowski of East Moline PD helps run the academy, and he said the program is not only good for teaching children policing skills, but it’s also good because it allows children to talk with officers one-on-one in a more laid-back setting.

“The significance of this and bringing all the kids together is letting them see a police officer outside of, essentially the badge,” Sgt. Frankowski said. “It brings us down to a more normalized level.”

The academy began today at 9:00 a.m. and will last three days, ending Wednesday afternoon.