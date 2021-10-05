East Moline police identify a suspect in Saturday night shooting

Khalil R. Johnson is sought as a suspect in an Oct. 2 shooting in East Moline.

East Moline police on Tuesday identified Khalil R. Johnson, 24, as the suspect in a Saturday night shooting in East Moline.

At 9:51 p.m. Oct. 2, East Moline Police officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a subject who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus. A crime scene was located in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue, where multiple shell casings were located. Illinois State Police CSI processed the scene.

This incident was not related to the homicide on Sept. 29 that occurred in the same area, police said. The victim of this incident underwent surgery for serious injuries, is stable, and still hospitalized.

Through investigation, Khalil R. Johnson was identified as the suspect in this shooting. On Tuesday, the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for Johnson for Aggravated Battery/ Discharge Firearm Class X felony, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class 1 felony, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Class 4 Felony. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach this suspect, and contact the police immediately if located.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.