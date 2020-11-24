East Moline Police identify suspect in Leisure Time shooting

Darryl B. Shears, 37, is wanted by the East Moline Police for a shooting that occurred at Leisure Time on September 27, 2020.

The East Moline Police have identified a suspect that was involved in the shooting that occurred at Leisure Time on Avenue of the Cities in the early morning of September 27, 2020.

Related Content East Moline Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darryl B. Shears, 37, for aggravated battery with a firearm for the incident in which a 41-year-old man was shot in the torso. Bond is set at $250,000.

Anyone with information about Shears is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1546, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or by the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

Shears is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach this subject.