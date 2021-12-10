East Moline Police investigate shooting threat Thursday at United Township High School

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the East Moline Police Department was notified of a shooting threat at United Township High School. The school resource officer who is assigned to U.T.H.S. was notified of the threat and immediately began an investigation into the incident, according to a Friday release.

United Township High School is at 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

Detectives interviewed all involved parties as well as searched the locker, belongings and residence of the student who was suspected of making the threat. No weapons were found during the search. The student was sent home with his parent. The threat was determined to be unfounded, police said.

The East Moline Police Department takes all threats against the safety of students and facilities very seriously, the release said, noting all threats will be investigated and dealt with through school discipline and or through the criminal justice system. The East Moline Police department has an excellent working relationship with the East Moline School districts and its administration and staff, the department said.