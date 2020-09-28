East Moline Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning shooting

East Moline Police released a photo of a silver Monte Carlo leaving the scene of a shooting that took place at Leisure Time on Avenue of the Cities on September 27, 2020. The shooting suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle.

East Moline Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which a man was injured.

Just after 1 a.m., the East Moline Police responded to Leisure Time located at 845 Avenue of the Cities, for a reported shooting involving a victim.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance for treatment where he is listed in stable condition.

The initial investigation determined the suspect got in the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate and left the scene.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the East Moline Police at (309) 752-1546, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or use the Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” app.