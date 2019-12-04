East Moline Police take elementary schools Christmas shopping

The East Moline Police Department once again partnered with the East Moline School District to take less fortunate students Christmas shopping for their families at Target.

20 officers were divided among eight officers with a roughly $100 dollar budget. Students were taught life lessons of both giving and budgeting. They were able to balance their budget to get presents for all members of their families. One student even bought a present for one of their teachers.

Police Officers always enjoy this event and some even came in on their day off to help students shop. Once students picked out their presents and checked out, it was time to wrap them. Many teachers in the East Moline School District came out to wrap the presents for the students.

One thing that the Police enjoy is that they get to spend time in a different atmosphere that is more fun and positive.