East Moline Public Library breaks ground on new facility

The East Moline Public Library plans a new library that will be 22,250 square feet, more than doubling the size of the old library.

It is expected to open to the public in February of 2022, a news release says.

East Moline Public Library hosts more than 100,000 patrons per year, and the additions being made will create new space that is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. The project will be completed without any additional burden to the taxpayers. So far, more than $6.9 million has been raised.

The 21st Century library that is being constructed will bridge the digital divide through inclusive technologies available to all patrons. By turning the library into a space that can foster relationships across all peoples, the community can grow and collaborate together to further learning across all of East Moline.