East Moline rocking to the Blues

EAST MOLINE, Illinois- Drums,guitars, and clear skies. Blues enthusiasts got their perfect fix this weekend at the Mississippi Vallet Blues Festival.

This year, on the other side of town.

“We have some friends who are blues enthusiasts that kind of pointed us this way. So we came down to check it out and we liked the setup,” says president of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Josh Resch.

The blues fest’s home for the summer is Murphy Park at the Bend in East Moline. Their relocation due to the damage caused by this years historic floods in Leclaire Park. Blues fans didn’t seem to mind.

“Overall the response from the patrons is very positive. Everyone really likes the venue,” shares Resch.

The venue isn’t the only thing that’s new this year. Resch says patrons can enjoy an assortment of blues music. “This year we have a really good diverse line-up. We’ve spread out the talent over both days.”

From horn bands to Cajun style blues, mother nature didn’t stop the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival from delivering soulful music to its biggest enthusiasts.