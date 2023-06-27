A sailor from East Moline will spend his Independence Day serving aboard their oldest commissioned warship.

Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Dell, who hails from East Moline, is one of almost 80 sailors serving aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution is the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the vitality of a sustained naval presence. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was not only undefeated in battle, but it captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

Adam Dell, Petty Officer 1st Class from East Moline

Dell, who graduated from Alleman High School graduate in 2009, joined the Navy 10 years ago and serves as a master-at-arms. “I always wanted to be in the military,” he said. “I grew up playing with the little green Army men and G.I. Joes. It’s always been what I wanted. It was the only thing that felt right.”



Dell picked up valuable life skills after graduation that continue to serve him in his Navy career. “Between high school and having rough jobs after, I learned not to take things personally and not to sweat the small things,” said Dell. “There are things that happen in the military that you can’t control and having that mindset has helped me be successful.”



Ninety percent of the world’s commerce travels by sea and internet access relies on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, so it’s vital for the Navy to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy. “It’s always been about protecting our commerce and protecting the freedom of our seas,” said Dell. “Without that commerce, without those shipping lanes open, our economies would crash.”



Dell’s service to his country is a source of pride for him. “Serving in the Navy means stability and having a routine,” he said. “At the end of the day, everything that I’m doing is for a greater purpose. It feels good to contribute to the security of the nation.”



