East Moline Schools want your feedback

The East Moline School District 37 is inviting parents and guardians of current district students to take part in one of several focus groups planned over the next few weeks to give feedback and thoughts on the district.
The focus group will be hosted by ACE Consulting and the feedback collected will be presented anonymously to the district.
Each event will last 60 to 90 minutes.
A list of dates, times and locations of the focus groups is below:
Sunday, April 25 – 1:40 p.m.
- Islamic Center of the Quad Cities
- 6005 34th Avenue, Moline
- Host: Dr. Bachir Djehiche
- Conducted in Arabic, French, and English
Monday, April 26 – 6 p.m.
- Christ United Methodist Church
- 3801 7th Street, East Moline
Wednesday, April 28 – 6 p.m.
- UAW Hall
- 630 19th Street, East Moline
- Conducted in Spanish and English
Saturday, May 1 – 1 p.m.
- UAW Hall
- 630 19th Street, East Moline
- Conducted in Spanish and English
Sunday, May 2 – 2:30 p.m.
- Lai Christian Church
- 1710 35th Avenue, East Moline
- Host: Reverend Thang Kio
- Conducted in Chin, French, and English
Participants are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
There are no reservations required to attend a focus group.
For any questions, email or call 309-792-2887.