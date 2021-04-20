East Moline Schools want your feedback

The East Moline School District 37 is inviting parents and guardians of current district students to take part in one of several focus groups planned over the next few weeks to give feedback and thoughts on the district.

The focus group will be hosted by ACE Consulting and the feedback collected will be presented anonymously to the district.

Each event will last 60 to 90 minutes.

A list of dates, times and locations of the focus groups is below:

Sunday, April 25 – 1:40 p.m.

Islamic Center of the Quad Cities

6005 34th Avenue, Moline

Host: Dr. Bachir Djehiche

Conducted in Arabic, French, and English

Monday, April 26 – 6 p.m.

Christ United Methodist Church

3801 7th Street, East Moline

Wednesday, April 28 – 6 p.m.

UAW Hall

630 19th Street, East Moline

Conducted in Spanish and English

Saturday, May 1 – 1 p.m.

UAW Hall

630 19th Street, East Moline

Conducted in Spanish and English

Sunday, May 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Lai Christian Church

1710 35th Avenue, East Moline

Host: Reverend Thang Kio

Conducted in Chin, French, and English

Participants are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

There are no reservations required to attend a focus group.

For any questions, email or call 309-792-2887.