Shoppers can find plenty of goodies and help charities at the same time at the East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Fall Flea Market.

The market takes place on Sunday, September 24 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate and all proceeds benefit groups including the Children’s Therapy Center, QC food pantries, scholarships, sports at UTHS, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries and others.

For more information or to become a vendor, call Bill Siess at (309) 796-1204 or email kiwanisfleamarketem@gmail.com.