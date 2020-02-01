East Moline teacher named a finalist for prestigious award

A teacher from East Moline is among the 30 finalists for an Illinois Golden Apple Award.

Margarita Mojica has taught at Glenview Middle School for 24 years.

Her daughter nominated her for the honor.

Mojica teachers sixth, seventh and eight grade for English language learners.

“When they are with students whose first language is English, it can be very overwhelming,” Mojica said. “I can only image what that’s like, so to come here, it almost gives them like a breather.”

This helps embrace where students came from.

“We celebrate their culture and then we add another culture to it, another culture, another language,” she said.

Her passion for helping students is one of the reasons she was nominated for the Golden Apple Award.

“I was one of the 30 finalists chosen and I think I’m still in disbelief,” she said.

To her, she already feels like a winner.

“I had someone ask me when do I find out if I win and I said to them honestly I’ve already won and I won when my first student from 24 years ago when he graduated from high school.”

Her love of learning makes her continuously strive to make an impact on student’s lives.

“When they realize their potential, anything is possible,” she said. “They start talking about their future in a positive way. It’s not just a day to day. They understand they don’t come to school because it’s Monday, they come to school because it’s one more step in preparing themselves for their future.”

Ten of the 30 finalists will win the award. Each of them will get $5,000 cash and a spring sabbatical through Northwestern University.